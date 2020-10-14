Econsave denies Covid-19 patient visited its Taman Scientex branch

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Oct 14 — Econsave Cash & Carry Sdn Bhd (Econsave) today denied that a positive Covid-19 patient had visited its branch at Taman Scientex as reported on social media.

Econsave general manager Mas Imran Adam said he hoped the people will not be easily influenced by the fake information as it would only trigger panic.

He said the management of Econsave Taman Scientex had also lodged a police report on the matter and Seri Alam police chief Supt Ismail Dollah, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report made at the Scientex police station at 4.10pm yesterday.

“As a result of the viral message, many are still afraid to come (to Econsave Taman Scientex) because they think it is true.

“I have also checked with the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MPPG) and the Johor Covid-19 hotline where they also denied the message,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The people can contact Econsave Taman Scientex management office at 07-2891562 for any enquiries. — Bernama