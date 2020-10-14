Covid-19: Six religious primary schools in Manjung closed for a week, says Perak religious dept

Students learn jawi on their first day of school at SK Seksyen 16 in Shah Alam January 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, Oct 14 — Six Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat (SRAR) in Manjung have been closed for seven days starting today following a case of suspected Covid-19 infection in the district.

Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin said three of the schools involved were located in Lekir, namely SRAR Al-Hidayah, Batu 7; SRAR Ittifaqiah Batu 10, while the other three were SRAR Al-Khairiah, Batu 14; SRAR Annasriah, Sitiawan; SRAR Arshadiah, Pasir Panjang; and SRAR Abadiah Phase 1C3 in Seri Manjung.

“The closure until Oct 20 also involves a kindergarten, namely the Perak An-Nasriah Islamic Kindergarten in Sitiawan,” he said when contacted by Bernama here, today following the notice of closure issued by the Manjung Islamic Religious Administration Office.

According to the notice sighted by Bernama, sanitisation and disinfection of all premises involved are to be carried out.

All teachers and students have also been instructed to undergo quarantine and work from home during the postponement period as well as implement online Teaching and Learning (PdP).

As of 12 noon yesterday, the total number of Covid-19 infections in Perak was 48 with 16 new cases reported yesterday involving 15 male detainees and a staff member of a detention centre in Larut Matang Selama district. — Bernama