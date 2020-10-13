Three new inmates at Seberang Perai prison test positive for Covid-19

Penang Prisons Department director Roslan Mohamed said the three men have been isolated from other inmates who have been there long right from the start. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 13 — The three individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 at Seberang Perai Prison in Jawi, are newcomers transferred to the prison after being sentenced for their crimes two weeks ago.

Penang Prisons Department director Roslan Mohamed said the three men have been isolated from other inmates who have been there long right from the start.

“It is a prison procedure to isolate all new prisoners, so the three who tested positive have been placed in a different block, they were earlier placed in the Penang Remand Prison.

“So far we still do not know from where the three got the infection. Covid-19 screening tests have been conducted by the Health Ministry staff two days ago after there was an increase in cases at the Penang Remand Prison so we are taking precautions,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said all the new inmates who had shared the same cell with the three men who tested positive have been quarantined and Covid19 screening tests conducted on them.

Roslan said the prison staff who had close contact with the three prisoners had also been isolated and quarantined and underwent Covid-19 screening tests today.

“So far, there is no need to conduct a Covid-19 screening test for all the long-term prisoners, we are monitoring from time to time,” he said.

Today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah informed that there was a new cluster, namely the Jawi Prison Cluster after three inmates tested positive for Covid-19.

Since October 5, the Penang Remand Prison Cluster has recorded 160 positive cases involving only prisoners, including one death. — Bernama