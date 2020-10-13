Individuals, SMEs can talk to the banks to get help, says Muhyiddin

The Prime Minister said banks would continue to provide assistance on their loan repayments until next year . — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can talk to the financial institutions to get the help they need, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said banks would continue to provide assistance on their loan repayments until next year based on the needs and financial situation of the applicants.

“Nearly 98 per cent who applied for the moratorium were approved, of which about 40 per cent were extended through the targeted moratorium, while 60 per cent were assisted with the reduction of monthly installments,” he told a special press conference at his residence in Putrajaya today.

Muhyiddin was asked whether it was possible for the government to further extend the moratorium based on the current situation.

“So, for the individuals or SMEs involved, my advice to them is they can still hold discussions with the financial institutions,” he said.

The deferment of the payment of housing loans and vehicle hire purchase, or better known as the moratorium, which has been enjoyed since April ended in September.

However, in July the government announced a moratorium extension and targeted bank assistance. — Bernama