Police: At least 23 occupants of Tropicana golf resort’s worker dorms test positive for Covid-19

A general view of the Tropicana Golf and Country Resort's dormitory for workers in Petaling Jaya October 11, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The police confirmed today that at least 23 employees who reside at Tropicana Golf and Country Resort’s dormitory for workers have tested positive for Covid-19.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal told reporters this morning that 12 more employees had joined the list of 11 individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 on October 11 after being screened.

"We just received information from the Health Ministry that another 12 tested positive as of this morning,” he was quoted as saying by news portal Astro Awani.

"This makes it 23 positive cases within the grounds of Tropicana Golf and Country Resort's workers’ hostel."

Nik Ezanee also said a probe had been launched after the Health Ministry officers lodged a police report yesterday.

The resort was allegedly found to be still operating even after the ministry had ordered it to shut down.

He said that it will be investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 22(B) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act.

Nik Ezanee added that a team of 20 police personnel, backed up by Malaysian Armed Forces personnel, are currently tasked with enforcing the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at the dormitory.

The EMCO, which began on October 11, will be lifted on October 25.

During this time, all resort staff who reside at the dormitory will undergo Covid-19 screening, starting Wednesday.

“A total of 597 staff comprising both locals and foreigners have been targeted for screening. We have been told that screenings will begin on Wednesday," Nik Ezanee was quoted as saying.