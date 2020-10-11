Seberang Jertih mosque congregants test negative for Covid-19 after Zulkifli’s visit, says committee chief

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BESUT, Oct 11 — Twenty-three congregants of the Ulul Albab Mosque in Seberang Jertih here have tested negative for Covid-19.

Following the results, all of them, who were placed under quarantine since Tuesday night at the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Academy in Wakaf Tapai, Marang, were allowed to return to their families yesterday evening.

Chairman of the mosque’s committee, Ayob Jusoh said he and 22 committee members were ordered to undergo quarantine following a visit by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al- Bakri, who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Being quarantined for five days was an experience that he would never forget because each day was filled with anxiety while waiting for the results, he told Bernama today.

Ayob added that during their stay, they were given first-class treatment by the staff, where meals were delivered to their rooms five times a day.

Another committee member, Hasin Deraman, 63, said waiting for the result of the second test was too much for him to handle.

He, however, applauded the treatment shown by health personnel at the quarantine centre.

“We were also touched when the health workers lined-up on each side to bid us farewell while we boarded the bus (to go home),” said the Tenaga Nasional Berhad retiree. — Bernama