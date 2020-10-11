Fire Dept: Boy, 11, survives 200-metre fall in Bukit Bal hiking incident

SEREMBAN, Oct 11 — An eleven-year-old boy who had hiked up up Bukit Bal here today with his family miraculously survived a 200-metre fall from the top.

The victim, however, suffered serious spinal and hip injuries in the 6pm incident, Seremban 2 Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer Mohd Syazwan Saidy said.

The boy and three other family members had reached the peak at 230 metres above sea level when he slipped and fell shortly after.

Responding to a distress call, the rescue team had to use special equipment to pull the victim up to safety, before sending him to the Tuanku Ja’afar hospital here, Mohd Syazwan said, adding that the operation took almost one and a half hours. — Bernama