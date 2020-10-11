Dr Noor Hisham: Ministers who attended PMO’s special meeting cleared of Covid-19

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chairing a special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 at Perdana Putra building October 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The Health Ministry has confirmed that all the attendees who were present at the special National Security Council meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on October 3 have since tested negative for Covid-19.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the attendees have gone through the necessary screenings and tests.

“All have tested negative, with no positive cases detected or traced as of today,” he said during a press conference earlier.

Last Monday (October 5), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic Affairs Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri confirmed he had tested positive after attending the meeting.

Subsequently, over 50 people in Kelantan were identified as being in close contact with Zulkifli after he attended a function in the state at the end of September.

Kelantan health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin was reported as saying most of the individuals are drivers, gift recipients, guests, and media personnel who covered the event.

Upon confirming Zulkifli was positive, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced last Monday as well that he would undergo a 14-day self-quarantine period, while guaranteeing he will continue to work as normal by chairing meetings in online video conferences.