Covid-19: Two Pasir Gudang markets to be closed from Oct 12-17, says municipal council

JOHOR BARU, Oct 11 — Two public markets in Pasir Gudang, near here, will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MPPG) announced the closure of the Pasar Awam Masai and Pasar Muafakat Sabah @ Johor from October 12 to 17, via a notification posted on its Facebook page today.

The move came after MPPG identified cases of Covid-19 transmission in the Masai area.

“All business activities are prohibited during the closure order period. Failure to comply with the directive will result in enforcement action without any notice,” said MPPG.

Yesterday, Sekolah Kebangsaan Masai and Sekolah Agama As-Syakirin Masai were reported to be closed for seven days starting today due to positive Covid-19 cases detected at the schools. — Bernama