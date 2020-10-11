Covid-19: Six schools in Perak, four in Kedah ordered to close, say state education chiefs

The gates of a secondary school in Pandamaran are closed ahead of the conditional movement control order in Klang October 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, Oct 11 — Six schools in Perak and four in Kedah have been ordered to close for seven days starting tomorrow following positive Covid-19 cases among the teachers and pupils.

In Perak, the schools are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) King Edward VII, SMK (P) Treacher Methodist, SMK Bukit Jana, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Jana, SK Convent Kota and SK Ulu Mengkuang in the Larut, Matang and Selama (LMS) district.

State Education, Human Capital Development, NGO and Civil Society Committee chairman, Razman Zakaria who did not disclose whether the teachers or pupils had been infected with Covid-19, said the closure order was made in accordance with the directive from the National Security Council.

“This is to contain the pandemic, especially with the schools located near the detention centre which recorded Covid-19 cases.

“However, we advise parents and guardians not to panic and to adhere to the directive issued by the schools,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

As at noon yesterday, 14 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the LMS district, comprising 10 in Taiping and four in Selama.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, the four schools ordered to close are SMK Baling and SMK Bongor in Baling, and SMK Bukit Payong and SK Bukit Pak Kiau in Pokok Sena.

State Deputy Education director, Ismail Othman said there were teachers and pupils of the schools who tested positive for Covid-19.

“The closure is to enable screening tests to be conducted on all teachers and pupils who have been in close contact with those infected,” he said in a statement.

Disinfection would also be carried out at the schools to contain the spread of the virus, said Ismail.

Yesterday, the Education Ministry said any school with positive Covid-19 cases should be closed for seven days without waiting for the risk analysis from the Health Ministry. — Bernama