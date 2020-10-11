Bank Islam suspends Lahad Datu branch operations after employee tests Covid-19 positive

Bank Islam has conducted thorough sterilisation and disinfection of the branch, it says in a statment. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd has suspended the operations of its Lahad Datu branch in Sabah, including that of its self-service terminals until further notice, as an employee has tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the bank said in a statement today, adding that the employee and her immediate family underwent home quarantine since Sept 28, 2020, after a recent trip to Tawau.

“Bank Islam has conducted thorough sterilisation and disinfection of the branch, including its common facilities today.

“The bank has also undertaken contact tracing measures to identify and inform individuals who had direct contact with the employee and advise them to undergo medical screening and home quarantine,” it added.

The bank said the step was taken in accordance with Bank Islam’s safety and health guidelines on Covid-19.

In the meantime, Bank Islam has encouraged its customers to use its digital banking services platforms, including Bank Islam’s mobile app, GO, or Bank Islam’s Internet banking portal. https://www.bankislam.biz.

In light of the current situation in Sabah, the bank said it will waive the MEPS fee so that customers are free to conduct their withdrawals at the ATMs of any banks closest to their homes during the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) period.

“Customers are also advised to refer our social media platforms for updates,” it added. — Bernama