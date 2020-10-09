As Sabah Cabinet takes oath, sole Chinese rep Yong Teck Lee missing

Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Yong Teck Lee speaks while campaigning in Putatan Sabah September 24, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 9 — The Sabah state Cabinet members took their oath of office today but there were several conspicuous absences.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor did not take his oath for his position or that of the finance minister.

According to a statement released yesterday, Hajiji, who is also Sulaman assemblyman, is on self quarantine after being exposed to an individual who tested positive for Covid 19.

Another absence was that of Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Yong Teck Lee, the sole Chinese representative for the government coalition Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

“I have informed the state assembly office that I will take the oath another day. This is allowed under standing orders,” said Yong when contacted by Malay Mail.

When asked whether it was due to health reasons, Yong said he was feeling well, and it was not because of the quarantine.

Others who were absent include Sulabayan assemblyman Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, Bugaya assemblyman Datin Manis Muka Anak Dara and nominated assemblyman Datuk Amisah Yasin.

Speaker Datuk Kadzim Yahya said that all absentees, except for Yong, were still on quarantine.

“They are still on self quarantine.

“I am not sure about Datuk Yong,” he said when contacted.

Yesterday, Yong also did not attend ceremony to receive his letter of appointment from the Head of State Yang di Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Yong’s absence has raised questions whether he was taking up the appointment as nominated assemblyman, which may create controversy as he is the sole Chinese leader from GRS coalition who will represent the Chinese community on the backbenchers side.

Yong, a former chief minister was offered one of the six nominated assemblymen positions recommended by the chief minister, but not a ministerial or assistant ministerial post.

Yong himself did not stand in the recently concluded elections, but his party contested in two seats but lost both.

If he does not take up the position, Hajiji’s government will be seen as severely lopsided in its diversity. He has already bucked the trend of having a Chinese deputy chief minister — a practice which has been in place for some 34 years in the Sabah Cabinet.

A total of 74 assemblymen were sworn in during the closed ceremony at the State Assembly today.