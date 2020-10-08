Covid-19: Five new clusters form in KL, Sabah, Labuan and Sarawak

Television screens show Director General of Health Malaysia Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah holding a press conference from his home during his quarantine, October 6, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Health Ministry identified five new Covid-19 clusters nationwide today — two in Sabah, and one each in Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak and Labuan.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the new clusters in Sabah are called Tujuh Serangkai and Tanah Merah.

The one in Kuala Lumpur is called the Jalan Pantai cluster, the one in Sarawak is called the Bah Arnab cluster and in Labuan, it is called the Bah Bangat cluster.

“Sources of the new clusters are still under investigation,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a news conference.

