SINGAPORE, Feb 10 — A 66-year-old man pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of culpable homicide not amounting to murder for his role in the prolonged abuse and death of a 19-year-old girl in a Clementi flat in 2021.

According to CNA, the case, described by prosecutors as involving “horrifying and senseless torture,” revealed months of starvation, systematic beatings, and confinement inflicted on Huang Baoying by a group of three individuals.

Lim Peng Tiong, a former machine operator, entered his plea at the High Court after a delayed and emotionally charged morning session.

Dressed in a purple jumpsuit, Lim appeared agitated, using an inhaler and arguing with his lawyers in Mandarin over details in the court documents before ultimately admitting to the charge.

His co-accused—the victim’s 34-year-old brother, Huang Bocan, and 46-year-old Chee Mei Wan—have yet to enter their pleas, and their cases are pending.

The court heard that the parties met in 2018 through Chee’s company, Colourful Nutrifit, which sold nutritional products. The group, which included the Huang siblings and Lim, grew close.

In 2020, the victim and her brother moved into Lim’s home after a rift with their father over expenses related to Chee’s products.

Chee later joined them.

What began as a fine system for “bad habits” devised by Chee in October 2020 escalated into physical punishments, including forced exercise and beatings, within a month.

Huang Baoying was punished the most, accused by Chee of lacking discipline and poor sales performance.

By early 2021, the punishment escalated into what the prosecution termed “full-blown torture and abuse.”

The trio:

Starved the victim: Bocan controlled her money, giving her only S$20-$30 (RM62-93) weekly for one daily meal of “mixed vegetable rice.”

Confined her: From February to May 2021, she was locked in the toilet for prolonged periods, including nearly the entire month of March. After finding her searching for food, Chee instructed Lim to buy a chain and padlock to secure her to a railing.

Systematically beat her: The group beat her with a wooden stick up to 240 times per session, targeting her calves and thighs. Chee demonstrated the “proper” force to use. These beatings left a wound on her right calf that never healed.

By May 4, 2021, Huang Baoying was severely weakened. After she failed to perform squats, Chee and Bocan beat her. Interpreting her silence as defiance, they escalated the abuse:

Lim splashed cold water on her.

Bocan held her head underwater.

They tied her hands and stood on her thighs.

Chee poured salt on an open wound.

Finally, with her hands tied above her head, she was left beneath a running tap for 15 minutes—something her brother knew she hated.

Left on a mattress, she was found unresponsive in the early hours of May 5. Despite Bocan’s suggestion to take her to a hospital, Chee objected, fearing authorities. They agreed on a cover story and deleted incriminating photos and recordings before Bocan called for an ambulance at about 6.02am.

Paramedics pronounced her dead shortly after arrival.

An autopsy found the cause of death was severe malnutrition with sepsis and excessive blunt force trauma. Her weight had plummeted from 48.8kg to 27.6kg—a loss of 43 per cent of her body weight.

In mitigation, Lim’s lawyer, Kate Loo, argued her client had been “brainwashed” by Chee, was subjected to a similar punishment regime, and was not the main driver of the abuse. She submitted Lim’s journal, which recorded he tried to secretly feed the victim but was scolded. She sought an 11-year jail term.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh rejected the “brainwashed” excuse, stating Lim had “actively endorsed the abuse, participated in it, and provided the environment for it to go on undetected.” The prosecution urged the court to impose a 20-year jail sentence.

Justice Pang Khang Chau adjourned the case for sentencing at a later date. For the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, offenders can be jailed for up to life and caned, or sentenced to up to 20 years with a fine or caning.