KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The government is reviewing the need for a Syariah Judges Remuneration Act to ensure pay schemes equivalent to those of civil court judges, while strengthening the authority of the judiciary.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said the move is part of the government’s ongoing effort to reinforce and elevate the Syariah Courts.

“Through the Department of Syariah Judiciary Malaysia (JKSM), the government is studying the need for a Syariah Judges Remuneration Act aligned with civil judges, to reinforce judicial independence and affirm the Syariah Courts as credible institutions,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address on behalf of his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Zulkifli said JKSM is also reviewing existing laws in stages to bolster the country’s Syariah legal framework, stressing that the government is committed to expanding the Syariah Courts’ jurisdiction under the Federal Constitution, including by establishing the Malaysian Syariah Judicial Academy (AKSM).

“The government is committed to expanding and strengthening the Syariah Courts’ jurisdiction. To this end, measures are being rolled out in stages, including through the Special Committee to Review the Competency of the State Legislative Assembly under the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs,” he said.

On tackling ‘sugar attacks’, Zulkifli said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia welcomed using Friday khutbah (sermon) to raise awareness of the health risks of excessive sugar intake.

“The issue of maintaining good health has long been addressed in khutbah texts, as good health directly impacts Muslims’ ability to perform their acts of worship,” he said.

He said that while franchise outlets strictly follow halal standards, promoting healthy eating is key to controlling sugar intake in line with Maqasid Syariah (objectives of Islamic law). — Bernama