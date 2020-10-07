Shariah judiciary services in KL, Selangor, Penang, Negri, Terengganu and Sarawak temporarily halted

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad speaks at the Tuanku Mizan Mosque in Putrajaya March 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 7 — The Department of Shariah Judiciary Malaysia (JKSM) has postponed its services and operations in several states, including trials and case mentions, from today until Friday.

The affected states are the Federal Territories, Negri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Terengganu and Sarawak, except for the Sarawak Shariah High Court and Sibu District Shariah Court.

JKSM director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said this move was taken based on the close contact factor involving several Shariah officers who had attended the Nusantara Shariah Legal and Judicial Conference (PKPSN 2020) on Sept 29 and 30.

The services and operations of the Pahang, Kedah, Perlis, Johor, Kelantan and Melaka Syariah Courts would proceed as normal, he said in a statement today.

“JKSM had adopted various approaches in a cautious manner before and during PKPSN 2020, by emphasising the set standard operating procedure (SOP),” he added.

PKPSN 2020 was attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Mohd Na’im, who is Shariah Chief Judge, said the management of appeal cases handled by him has also been deferred until his Covid-19 test results are out.

In line with the inter-state travel ban in Sabah, appeal cases in the state involving the JKSM appeal panel had also been postponed beginning Oct 12, he added. — Bernama