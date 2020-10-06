‘Daddy’ to cane Covid-19 offenders now? Start with your own ministers, Opposition reps tell PM

Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir was one of those who lambasted the prime minister for his remarks today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s attempt to assure the public that his government does not practise double standards over those who flout Covid-19 quarantine drew brickbats, as critics pointed to his ministers who are still not punished for the offence.

Opposition MPs immediately took to social media to lambast the prime minister after he delivered a speech on live television, where he told the public that he now as an “abah”, or “daddy” will be sterner and would not spare the rod.

Several Opposition MPs particularly took aim at this statement, ridiculing what has become Muhyiddin’s trademark fatherly tone to suggest that the prime minister was oblivious to the public anger over the perceived special treatment his own ministers have received.

“‘Abah’ wants to cane the people. Why don’t he start with his own ministers? The people are okay, you are the stubborn ones,” said PKR’s Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir.

Muhyiddin and his supporters have referred to him as “abah” since he took power, in a bid to cultivate a warm paternal personality with the public.

“You want to cane? Cane the minister Takiri first,” wrote Muar MP and former youth minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, Datuk Mohd Khairuddin bin Aman Razali was recently caught in a media storm for failing to stay at home upon returning from a trip to Turkey. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

At-Takiri refers the self-styled post-fix used by Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, Datuk Mohd Khairuddin bin Aman Razali, who was recently caught in a media storm for failing to stay at home upon returning from a trip to Turkey.

He was subsequently fined RM1,000 but only after strong public pressure. The PAS leader was initially defiant and had refused to apologise.

“No double standards, even after your Cabinet member tested positive? So are you going to cane them as well?” posted PKR’s Xavier Jeyakumar.

DAP’s Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang also suggested Muhyiddin’s denial of such double standards would have been more convincing if his government had taken action against its own ministers for failing to self-isolate.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s assurance in his Facebook live address that there would be ‘no double standards’ over Covid-19 SOP would be convincing if he had explained what has happened to the long-standing breach of quarantine SOP by... Khairuddin Aman Razali,” Lim said in a statement issued this evening.

“Malaysians are still waiting for the prime minister to show leadership and example in Khairuddin’s case. How long must Malaysians wait?”

Similarly, Lim’s fellow lawmaker Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi also took aim at Khairuddin.

“You said you wanted to cane? Where is Khairuddin who didn’t quarantine? Your dad is waiting for you,” she posted.

Her colleague in PKR, Tanjong Malim MP Chang Lih Kang, remarked similarly: “Daddy wants to use the cane? Well use it on your Cabinet members first. Even the minister who clearly violated the SOP after returning from Turkey has yet to be charged!”

Others like Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim sounded more annoyed, questioning how Muhyiddin could still joke when the economy and lives have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Stupid joke! People are sick, there was a baby that died, the people are worried, the economy in critical state. You still make fatherly jokes??!!,” Sim said.

“I feel sorry for the parents of the baby who passed away today. Bad parenting jest in the face of hurting parents,” added Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh.

A one-year-old female infant became the youngest death from Covid-19 in Malaysia, among the four new deaths recorded today.

Public anger against the Muhyiddin administration has mounted in recent weeks after politicians from his ruling coalition tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning from the Sabah campaign trail.

Among them was Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad, who discovered he was positive only after he had made several official visits around the country, sparking fears that he may have infected many more.

But Muhyiddin said seven other ministers and six deputy ministers are currently quarantined at home after Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad tested positive tested positive yesterday, in a seeming bid to assuage critics.