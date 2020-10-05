Covid-19: Two schools in Terengganu ordered to close temporarily

Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kompleks Seberang Takir was one of the two school ordered to close temporarily after students tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, Oct 5 — Two schools in Terengganu have been ordered to close temporarily from today until October 11 after students tested positive for Covid-19.

Terengganu Education Department director Salim Ab Ghani said the two schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kompleks Seberang Takir and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kompleks Seberang Takir in Kuala Nerus.

“The closure of these schools is being implemented on the advice on the Terengganu Health Department to enable disinfection activities to be carried out.

“Covid-19 screening will also be carried out on students and teachers who have been in close contact with the Covid-19 patients at the school,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

SMK Kompleks Seberang Takir has a total of 765 students and 82 teachers while SK Kompleks Seberang Takir has 817 students and 63 teachers.

On Friday (October 2), SK Padang Kemunting, also in Kuala Nerus, was ordered to shut after one of its teachers was confirmed positive for Covid-19 while the day before, a Kemas kindergarten in Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah, Dungun, was also closed after a staff member tested positive for the virus. — Bernama