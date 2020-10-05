Covid-19: Give state and district education departments, school administration power to close schools, says NUTP

A security guard from SK Panglima Bukit Gantang Ipoh closes the school gate under a nationwide Movement Control Order from March 18 until March 31 due to the Covid-19 outbreak in this file picture taken on March 17, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) today urged that the power to make extraordinary judgments such as closing schools be given to the State Education Department (JPN), if there are cases of Covid-19 involving students or teachers.

Its president Aminuddin Awang said the same consideration should also be given to the District Education Office (PPD) and the school administration so that quick action could be taken.

He said although the order to close a school due to Covid-19 is made on the recommendation and advice of the National Security Council and Health Ministry, but the JPN, PPD and the school itself were more aware of the real situation including the seriousness of the infection.

“Before this we always take a wait and see approach which is usually slow in decision-making, we need to know that managing school pupils is not the same as managing adults, so swift action must be taken.

“What’s more, if the situation is clearly causing discomfort among students and teachers, then an immediate decision must be made,” he told reporters after launching the Physical Distancing Schooling Model and Physical Distancing Pedagogical Model books here.

He was commenting on a report that 100 students at a school in Ampang had to undergo Covid-19 swab tests at a health clinic after a teacher tested positive for the virus.

However, it is understood that the school session is still continued as usual because no school closure order was issued by JPN. — Bernama