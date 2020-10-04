Kuala Lumpur will always be in my heart, says former KL mayor

Former Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan retired on September 30. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Kuala Lumpur will remain in Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan’s heart although he is no longer its mayor.

His hope is to see Kuala Lumpur turns into a world-class city.

“I want to see a city with rapid development and one that provides business opportunities so that everyone can feel they belong to the city.

“Development should not be just for the Pavilion. It should also be for small traders,” he told reporters when met at his office before his retirement last September 30.

Prior to his retirement, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced the appointment of former Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) executive director (Planning) Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah as the new Mayor of Kuala Lumpur for a period of two years effective October 1.

Nor Hisham, 64, who had also served as Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) president, said he wanted to see Kuala Lumpur become a people-centred city.

“That is why we get the public to be involved in the Kuala Lumpur Development Plan 2040.

“I want the city folks to feel safe and free when walking in the federal capital,” he added.

Nor Hisham was Kuala Lumpur Mayor under two different governments, namely under Pakatan Harapan government when Khalid Samad was the federal territories minister, before Annuar was appointed to the post when Perikatan Nasional (PN) took over the country’s administration in March this year.

As a civil servant, he said, he had to be neutral in his role as advisor to the decision makers.

“As civil servants, we are just like the flag pole at Dataran Merdeka. We stand upright and have to carry out our duties. we have to follow the government of the day and any political issues should be pushed aside.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is actually a lesson, not only for me, but all of us, where some standard operating procedures (SOPs) and regulations have to be changed, such as in the case involving foreigners and the homeless, to meet the current situation,” he added.

Nor Hisham, who had served 40 years in the government service, both at state and federal levels, expressed confidence of his successor, Mahadi, continuing with efforts to upgrade the federal capital.

“I don’t have to be remembered. What I want is to see continuity and improvement on what has been done for Kuala Lumpur.

“I have done the best for DBKL,” he added. — Bernama