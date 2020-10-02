Minister moots introducing new policies to address poverty in Malaysia

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TAPAH, Oct 2 — The government must be bold enough to introduce new policies to address the poverty issue among the people in the country more effectively.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said according to the statistics, the country’s poverty rate currently stood at 5.6 per cent.

“Some 40 per cent of poor households are made up of the Orang Asli community. Therefore, the policies should also include aspects to improve the quality of education for this group because it is the key to success.

“This will indirectly improve their economic and social status,” he told reporters after visiting human capital programmes carried out in the Orang Asli community held in conjunction with the 2019 Income Poverty Line (PGK) Seminar at Dewan Jelutong, Pusat Rekreasi Kuala Woh here today.

Mustapa said the Prime Minister’s Department was also working with the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) in order to identify effective methods to improve the quality of education of the group.

He said inputs gathered from the PGK seminar, held in collaboration with the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) would also be used to coordinate the implementation of the 12th Malaysia Plan, especially in poverty eradication programmes. — Bernama