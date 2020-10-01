State exco: Selangor postpones this weekend’s ‘Mega Job Fair 2020’ over Covid-19 concerns

Selangor Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman said the ‘Mega Job Fair 2020’ postponement was due to the increase in Selangor’s Covid-19 tally to 2,007 cases including 13 new ones. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Oct 1 — The Selangor government has postponed the ‘Mega Job Fair 2020’ programme, scheduled to take place this weekend at the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC), to a date to be determined later.

State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman said the postponement was due to the increase in Selangor’s Covid-19 tally to 2,007 cases including 13 new ones.

“The ‘Selangor Mega Job Fair 2020’ planned for Saturday and Sunday had received 8,150 online registrations.

“However, the increase in positive cases over the past few weeks has caused concern among many. On the advice of the Selangor Health Department and Selangor Covid-19 Task Force, the programme is now postponed,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairuddin also expressed his appreciation to all parties who worked hard to prepare for the fair, especially JobsMalaysia Selangor. — Bernama