In Johor, police nab family of seven for drug trafficking

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (centre) looking at seized drugs on display at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 1 — A family of seven, allegedly from the “Syed Gang” of drug runners, were arrested following several raids in Johor Baru and Iskandar Puteri districts early today.

Consisting of a father, mother, two sons, a daughter, a son-in-law and a Thai daughter-in-law, the family members were arrested in four separate raids by operatives from the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) with seizure of cannabis worth RM272,5000.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects, aged between 35 and 64, were arrested in raids starting at 7am.

“The main suspect, identified as Syed, was previously imprisoned for 10 years due to a drug related offence and was released in 2013.

“Initial urine test results found that one suspect was positive for drugs while two other suspects had previous drug-related criminal records,” said Ayob Khan at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan said the gang was believed to have been active in the state since last year where they obtained their drug supplies from Thailand for the local market.

“With the arrest of gang members, police managed to seize 109 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis worth RM272,5000. Police also confiscated five cars worth RM269,000 and three motorcycles worth RM15,000.

“In addition to that, police also seized RM23,190 in cash and Singapore currency of SG$170 together with various jewellery worth RM178,640.

“This brings the total value of the confiscated items to RM486,340,” said Ayob Khan.

The suspects will be remanded starting tomorrow to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.