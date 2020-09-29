Johor Sultan gifts Perodua Myvi cars to 10 nurses as token of appreciation

The 10 nurses from the Sultanah Aminah Hospital’s Royal Ward and their new Myvis at the Kasawari Motors Sdn Bhd office in Larkin, Johor Baru. — Picture courtesy of Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Sept 29 — In appreciation of their services to the Johor Royal Family, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today gave a Perodua Myvi each to 10 nurses from the Sultanah Aminah Hospital’s (HSA) Royal Ward.

The cars, all in metallic blue, were delivered to the nurses at Kasawari Motors Sdn Bhd in Larkin here.

Company director Muhammad Fahmi Hassan handed over the cars to the nurses on behalf of Sultan Ibrahim.

The 62-year-old sultan’s gesture was in thanks of the nurses’ services to him and the Johor Royal Family over the years.

This is not the first time Sultan Ibrahim has presented cars to civil servants and government staff in the state.

In 2018, he presented a Proton Suprima each to the state’s district officers.

Sultan Ibrahim started the practice of bestowing cars as gifts since 2016 to officers who provide excellent service.