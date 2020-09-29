Health Ministry records 101 Covid-19 cases today, 50 recoveries

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 97 cases were local transmissions and the remaining four were people who were infected while abroad. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The Health Ministry today announced 101 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing Malaysia’s cumulative positive cases to 11,135.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 97 cases were local transmissions and the remaining four were people who were infected while abroad.

The total number of active cases is now 1,062 with another 50 individuals allowed to return home after recovering from the virus.

“There are 13 individuals in the internal care unit with five of them in need of ventilators,” said Dr Noor Hisham during his briefing today.

