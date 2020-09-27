Bank officer held for making obscene gesture at cops in KL

Police officers inspect a vehicle during a roadblock in Kepong March 19, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A bank officer was arrested for making an obscene gesture at policemen when the vehicle he was travelling in was inspected at a roadblock at Persiaran Tropicana, Kota Damansara last night.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said that the police had stopped an e-hailing vehicle for inspection, driven by a local man and carrying the 39-year-old suspect, at 11.30pm.

“However, the suspect made an obscene gesture by showing his middle finger and uttered foul language at policemen on duty and refused to cooperate.

“The suspect also acted aggressively, and the police had to use minimum force in order to arrest him,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect was remanded for three days and the case was investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for obstructing civil servants from discharging their duties. — Bernama