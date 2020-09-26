CM says state govt to promote promoting Melaka tourism via ‘LRT wrapping’ ads

Tourists take a photo in front of the Stadthuys Building in Melaka April 1, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — In the effort to lure 5.6 million tourists to Melaka, the state government has taken the initiative to promote tourism in the state through “LRT Wrapping” advertisements.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the effort was also to promote Melaka as a must-visit destination in line with the effort of the state government after the implementation of the MCO due to Covid-19.

“Since the MCO was implemented, the national economy especially the tourism sector was also affected, and this has impacted on the national tourism industry players.

“We can heave a sigh of relief from June 10 when the Prime Minister announced that almost all sectors of the economy are allowed to operate. The government has also allowed inter-state crossings which will indirectly be able to revive the tourism sector nationwide,” he said.

He said this in his speech when launching the Melaka State Tourism Promotion Programme through LRT Wrapping at the Masjid Jamek LRT station here, today.

Recently, Sulaiman said the state government had also recently launched the Dream Now Travel Later (DNTL) campaign effective from June 1 to December 31.

“Through the campaign, the Melaka government had introduced the Melaka eXcess application which is an online platform selling numerous tourism and accommodation packages available in the state.

“The application can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple Apps Store and every consumer will receive a credit of RM10 as a reward for using the application,” he said.

With the co-operation of Prasarana in promoting the DNTL campaign, he said it was seen as a good start to revive the national economy. — Bernama