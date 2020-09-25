Health Ministry: New Orkim cluster detected among crew of ship docked in Johor

Around 30 crewmates have been screened and from that total, 24 were found negative while four more are awaiting their results. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced today that a new Covid-19 cluster has emerged in Johor.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the isolated Orkim cluster was detected aboard a ship that is docked in Pasir Gudang.

The index case of this cluster, Case 12,572, was a crew member aboard the ship that sailed from Indonesia.

“The individual signed on in Singapore on September 10. He started having a fever, cough, shortness of breath, purging and vomiting on September 12.

“However, he did not tell his employers about it. He then signed off on September 17 and only sought treatment at a private clinic on September 22,” Dr Noor Hisham said in the statement.

“He was then referred to Permai Hospital in Johor where he was found to be Covid-19 positive on September 23, before being admitted to Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, Johor.

“Screenings of the ship's crew found one more positive case who is also Indonesian. This second positive case is asymptomatic and has been warded at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital.

Around 30 crewmates have been screened and from that total, 24 were found negative while four more are awaiting their results.

Dr Noor Hisham added that disinfection and sanitation are currently being carried out on board the ship while the source of the infection is under investigation.

Malaysia added another 111 Covid-19 cases today with no deaths, bringing the total number of infected to 10,687.