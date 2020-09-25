Ahmad Maslan denies he is finance minister No. 2 as alleged in viral list of 'new Cabinet ministers', says will never cooperate with Guan Eng

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan stressed that it was not possible for him to be working with Lim through the pact, as they have two very differing opinions. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Pontian MP, Datuk Ahmad Maslan denied the list of Cabinet members making rounds mentioning his name to be Malaysia’s finance minister number two together with DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng should the alleged formation of the new government led by PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim takes place.

Ahmad, who is also the Umno secretary-general stressed that it was not possible for him to be working with Lim through the pact, as they have two very differing opinions.

“Wow, then we will fight everyday. He (Lim) wants SST (sales and service tax) the worst tax in the world, ancient, people are easy to deceive, not transparent and regressive. I am GST (goods and services tax) the best tax in the world, modern, deceptive, transparent and progressive.

“It is not possible for me to be with DAP. Whoever predicts this, use some brains,” he posted on his Facebook yesterday.

Ahmad also posted a screenshot from The Coverage website — a Barisan Nasional linked portal who circulated a list of Umno MPs who supported Anwar as well as a list of supposed cabinet members for the new government yesterday.

The list also mentions Anwar as the prime minister and president for Umno while naming Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as his deputy.

Yesterday, Ahmad withdrew his appeal against a Session’s Court decision in dismissing his application to drop the money laundering and giving false statement charges made against him.

Judicial commissioner Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin withdrew the appeal after Ahmad’s lawyer Atiqa Nazihah Azmi told the court that the notice to withdraw the appeal was filed on August 3.

He was charged with money laundering for not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013. In doing so, he had violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

Malaysian politics are again in a turmoil after Anwar announced on Wednesday that he has the majority support of MPs to form a government, and will hold an audience with the King soon.

However, he did not disclose the number of MPs backing him, and will only do so following his meeting with the King.