Sabah polls: Police can deal with any threat, says DIGP

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Police are capable of tackling any threat in the Sabah state election, including the reported plan by foreign elements to disrupt polling on Saturday, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said police do not take lightly information regarding the possible mass entry of elements from a neighbouring country to create trouble during the state election.

“We are always prepared to deal with any situation during the Sabah election, including by providing adequate assistance from Bukit Aman.

“We also have additional assistance from other security agencies such as the armed forces, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Rela and Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), which are always prepared to maintain security before, during and after the Sabah polls,” he said in a press conference after a monthly assembly in Bukit Aman today.

Acryl Sani said the number of police personnel sent to Sabah for the polls was sufficient for the time being.

On Sunday, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said they had received information that certain elements from a neighbouring country were planning to enter Sabah in large numbers to create trouble on polling day. — Bernama