Khairy tweets ‘Nothing has fallen’ after Anwar announces majority to take Putrajaya

Wednesday, 23 Sep 2020 01:01 PM MYT

BY RADZI RAZAK

Science and Technology Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pic) included a snapshot of their meeting room at the Prime Minister’s Office, denying Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's claim that the PN government has fallen. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Science and Technology Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today denied the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has fallen as claimed by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Just finished the Cabinet meeting. Nothing has fallen or fall down,” Khairy tweeted minutes after Anwar’s surprise announcement shortly after noon.

The Cabinet has its weekly meeting in Putrajaya on Wednesdays.

Khairy included a snapshot of their meeting room at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Anwar had earlier claimed to have “formidable” majority support of MPs to form a new government and even went as far as to say the Muhyiddin administration had fallen.

The Port Dickson MP said he will be requesting an audience soon with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

