Woman cheats death after concrete slab falls on car in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — A woman was inches away from certain death but instead escaped with just an injured left hand when a concrete slab from the construction of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) fell and hit her car today.

Cheras District Police chief ACP Mohd Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said that in the 5.45 pm incident, the woman was driving along the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) from Sungai Besi heading towards Ampang and was nearing a petrol station in Bandar Tasik Selatan when the one-metre square concrete fell on her car.

“The 25-year-old woman, who was driving a Proton Saga BLM, was rescued by members of the public before being sent to the Tuanku Muhkriz Chancellor Hospital (HUKM) for treatment,” he told Bernama today.

He added that incident caused traffic congestion and it took them two hours to divert traffic and reopen all the lanes. — Bernama