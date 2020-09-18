Sarawak to launch National Unity Plan by early next year

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique speaks to reporters at Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SIBU, Sept 18 — Sarawak is expected to launch the National Unity Action Plan by the end of this year or early next year, National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said.

She said Sarawakians should feel proud of the unity plan which would help develop the country based on their spirit of patriotism.

“We need to ensure that such spirit of unity and patriotism continue in order to build a strong country,’ she said during the launch of the 2020 Malaysia Day Saya Anak Malaysia song, photography cum short film competition held here Wednesday morning.

According to Halimah, the unity plan will commemorate the fallen heroes who had sacrified their lives for the country.

On the competition, she hoped it could help instill the spirit of unity among the people.

“In our multi-religious, multi-racial and multi-cultural nation, we must learn to respect each other’s religions and cultures in order to foster closer rapport among the various communities,” she said. — Borneo Post