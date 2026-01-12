KUALA KANGSAR, Jan 12 — A total of 252 schools in Perak have been classified as under-enrolled schools (SKM) this year, each with fewer than 150 students, said State Education Director Zulkafli Mohamed Mokhtar.

He said the Kuala Kangsar District Education Office (PPD) recorded the highest number of SKM at 33 schools, followed by Bagan Datuk PPD with 32 schools and Batang Padang PPD with 30 schools.

He said Tamil National-Type Schools (SJK(T)) accounted for the largest number of under-enrolled schools at 91, followed by National Schools (SK) with 79, Chinese National-Type Schools (SJK©) with 70, and Orang Asli National Schools with 12.

“There are schools operating with as few as seven students, and some with only five. Among the factors contributing to low enrolment are historical and geographical considerations, as well as families relocating to other areas,” he said.

Zulkafli said this when met by reporters after the first day at school programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Raja Perempuan Muzwin here today, which was also attended by Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin.

Earlier, in his speech, Zulkafli said the Safe School concept goes beyond physical safety and also encompasses students’ emotional safety and overall well-being.

“Examples of a safe school include safe routes to and within the school compound, adherence to school discipline, and continuous efforts to prevent and address bullying and sexual crimes.

“In this regard, students must be taught to obey traffic rules, use designated routes, practise good discipline and respect one another and not hurt their friends,” he said. — Bernama