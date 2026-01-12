KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Streetwear brand Stoned & Co. has suspended its co-founder and managing director, Tan Jia Hui, after a video showing him in a road rage incident went viral online.

The video appeared to show Tan using his Ferrari to pursue and block another driver who earlier honked at him while he had been standing on the road outside the brand’s outlet in SS15, Subang Jaya.

In an official media statement today, Stoned & Co. announced that Tan has been suspended from all duties, effective immediately, pending internal investigations.

“The Management of Stoned & Co. wishes to clearly state that the conduct shown in the video does not align with the values, culture or professional standards our company upholds,” the statement read, adding that the company takes the matter "seriously."

Separately, Tan issued a personal public apology, taking full responsibility for his actions.

“It was purely a moment of poor judgment on my part. Regardless of the situation, reacting emotionally was not the right response,” he said.

He also clarified that the incident was unrelated to the brand and was "NOT a publicity stunt."

Tan claimed that he had previously tried to contact the other person involved to apologise personally and offered to pay for any damage to his car, but to no avail.

“I appreciate the reminder to always act with patience and respect, and I apologise once again to the people I have hurt or offended from my actions,” he concluded.