KUCHING, Jan 12 — A mechanic was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a Chinese cemetery worker.

Chang Nyet Nyee, 50, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali.

However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Chang, unrepresented, was charged with murdering Lo Thin Kuek, 68, at the Clan Chai Cemetery, Jalan Lumba Kuda, Kota Sentosa, at 11.30am last January 3.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or a minimum prison sentence of 30 years and a maximum of 40 years and whipping of not less than 12 strokes, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chuah Khai Sheng did not offer bail to Chang, and the court set February 19 for mention.

Meanwhile, at the Sessions Court, Chang pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to murder Thin Keuk’s son, Lo Shau Loong, 34, on the same day and at the same location.

The charge is framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 of the same law.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff did not offer bail as it involved a serious offence, and also because Chang has another murder charge in the Magistrate’s Court.

Judge Iris Awen Jon did not allow Chang bail and set February 12 for mention of the case for the submission of documents. — Bernama