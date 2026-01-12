GEORGE TOWN, Jan 12 — Contractors involved in the Penang Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project have been instructed to implement continuous traffic mitigation measures to prevent severe congestion around construction sites as works intensify across the island.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the directive comes amid rapid escalation of construction activities, including near the Penang International Airport, where heavy machinery movement is expected to slow the flow of traffic.

“The ministry has directed contractors to work closely with local authorities and the state government to minimise disruption to road users,” he told reporters after inspecting new diesel buses for Rapid Penang outside City Hall here today.

“These mitigation plans are already being implemented, and we expect contractors to keep improving them as construction progresses,” he added.

The Mutiara Line LRT is a 29.5km rail alignment linking 21 stations across the island, supported by park-and-ride facilities, feeder bus services and two main depots.

Once completed, the line will serve key locations including the Penang International Airport, Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone, George Town’s city centre and Penang Sentral, as well as police stations at Jalan Tengah, Bayan Baru, Sungai Nibong and Jelutong.

Loke noted that more construction sites are expected to open over the course of the year, which could further affect traffic, especially for commuters.

“For large-scale infrastructure projects like the LRT, traffic disruption is unavoidable.

“Roads may become narrower, vehicles will need to slow down, and congestion could worsen compared to current conditions,” he added.

He urged the public to remain patient, stressing that the short-term inconvenience is necessary to deliver a mass public transport system that will provide long-term benefits to Penang residents.