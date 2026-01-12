KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Yayasan Akalbudi case has been “settled” permanently, Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said today.

That means the deputy prime minister cannot be charged with the same 47 charges in that corruption case, Dusuki clarified when asked about his decision for No Further Action (NFA).

“And we said it is final, that is it lah,” Dusuki told reporters when met after the Opening of the Legal Year 2026 at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre here.

He said he used his powers under Article 145 of the Federal Constitution to “close” Zahid’s Yayasan Akalbudi case.

“No further action, we will not have any other action. Cannot be charged again, already settled once and for all,” he said.

