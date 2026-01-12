JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 12 — Police have confirmed that the individual involved in an incident in which a man was slapped at a petrol station in Taman Perling here, as seen in a video that went viral on social media, has been identified as a policeman.

Johor Bahru Utara district acting police chief Supt Azrol Anuar Nor said initial investigations found that the incident is believed to have occurred on January 11 at about 6.50pm.

“The individual involved has been identified as a policeman attached to the Johor Bahru Utara district police headquarters and was on leave at the time of the incident,” he said in a statement today.

He said the video was detected after it was uploaded on Facebook by the account owner “Komuniti Johor” and subsequently went viral on social media.

Azrol Anuar said that so far, police have not received any report related to the incident. However, the victim has been identified, and efforts are underway to trace him to assist with investigations.

According to him, police take seriously any allegations of offences or misconduct involving police officers and personnel.

“As such, an internal investigation has been opened, and firm action will be taken should any breach of the law, regulations or prescribed code of conduct be found,” he said.

He also advised the public not to speculate on the incident and welcomed cooperation from anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

“Police would like to give an assurance that the investigation will be conducted transparently, fairly and with integrity,” he said.

The 33-second video shows a male motorcyclist, who was carrying a woman pillion rider, being slapped by a man alleged to be a policeman at a petrol station in Taman Perling. — Bernama