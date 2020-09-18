Penang police set to complete probe paper on false report by assemblyman’s special officer

Penang Police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said initial investigation found that the case did not involve the assemblyman and that the officer and his younger brother had allegedly fabricated the robbery to avoid paying money to another party who had threatened to spread pornographic pictures of his brother. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 18 — The investigation paper on the false report made by a special officer to an assemblyman who was arrested after he claimed he was robbed of RM60,000 on September 12, is being completed.

Penang Police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said initial investigation found that the case did not involve the assemblyman and that the officer and his younger brother had allegedly fabricated the robbery to avoid paying money to another party who had threatened to spread pornographic pictures of his brother.

“Even the money does not belong to the assemblyman. The special officer and his brother had allegedly fabricated the robbery story. Police have recorded the statements from all parties involved in the incident.

“There is no need for the assemblyman’s statement (to be recorded) as he was not involved in any way. We are in the midst of completing the investigation paper to be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action,” he told reporters here today.

On Monday, police arrested the officer over the false report he made about being robbed of RM60,000 by an unknown motorcyclist when he and his brother stopped at a petrol station.

Police also arrested the brother after finding contradictions in their statements. Both of them, however, have been released on police bail while the case was being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for making false statement.

Sahabudin was met at the handing over ceremony of 26 new police patrol cars and seven lorries to Penang Police Contingent and State Crime Prevention and Community Security Department.

“I’m confident that the additional vehicles will help improve Penang Police’s performance, image and comfort in discharging their duties,” he said. — Bernama