Dr Noor Hisham reports 21 more Covid-19 cases in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Malaysia has added 21 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours to give the country a total of 10,052.

Of the new cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said were imported and involved Malaysian returnees from New Zealand (two in Selangor), India (one in Sabah), Pakistan (one in Sabah) and China (one in Sabah).

“The other 16 cases are local transmissions, where 15 are of Malaysian citizens while one is a foreign national respectively located in Sabah (five), Kedah (seven), Penang (two), Selangor (one) and Sarawak (one),” said Dr Noor Hisham in the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 update today.

MORE TO COME