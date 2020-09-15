NUTP: TVET can help produce more small entrepreneurs in Malaysia

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) has appealed to Senior Minister (Education) Radzi Jidin to allow the field of entrepreneurship to be implemented in the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

NUTP secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock said the initiative could produce more small entrepreneurs.

“If this situation continues, it is not impossible that Malaysia can be on par with other developed countries,” he said in a statement today.

He stressed that the field of TVET has many advantages and should be emphasised and prioritised, because it can contribute to the improvement of the country’s economy thus reduce the dependence on foreign workers.

“Pupils or students who further their education in the field of TVET, will have a bright future and can generate income,” he said. — Bernama