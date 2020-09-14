RoS confirms Perikatan as registered entity, says approved on Aug 7

(From left) Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Datuk Jahid Jahim, Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor, Datuk Yong Teck Lee, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan dan Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan wave the Perikatan Nasional flag in Kota Kinabalu September 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) today confirmed that Perikatan Nasional (PN) is a registered entity as of August 7 and said claims that the coalition had no record of being a registered party was baseless.

Earlier today, PKR challenged PN and its leader Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to reveal the coalition’s true status as to whether or not they have been formally recognised as a political party by the RoS.

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, and PKR deputy Youth chief Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman alleged that checks with RoS’ online registration system failed to show PN as an official political entity.

RoS, in a statement, said PN was registered as Parti Perikatan Nasional through the issuance of registration certificate PPM-019-14-07082020, which was approved and signed by the RoS.

“PN was approved and came into force on Aug 7, under the political category, under the provisions of the Societies Act 1966 (Act 335).

“The registration certificate, party logo and constitution were signed and submitted to PN as soon as the party’s registration was approved.

“In this regard, RoS would like to stress that the statement alleging that PN has no registration record is completely unfounded,” it said.

RoS also said PN’s successful registration could not be found on its website as its system automatically updates every two months, adding that PN would only show up on the website in early October.

“However, if a specific search is made in the eROSES system, it will clearly display that the PN party had been approved on August 7.

“However, the information on the party, found in the eROSES system, can only be accessed by the secretary of the party,” it added.