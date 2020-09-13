MetMalaysia issues yellow weather alert for Sabah

Strong winds bend coconut trees in Kampung Pantai Sepat in Kuantan November 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued yellow level weather alert with strong winds expected to take place in several areas in Sabah on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon said in a statement that these areas include the west coast of Sabah (districts of Papar, Penampang, Putatan, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Kota Belud), Kudat, the interior of Sabah (Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Nabawan) and Labuan.

“Strong winds of between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour with waves up to 3.5 metres high are also expected in the waters of Sabah during the same period.

“This can cause seawater to overflow into estuaries and coastal areas,” the statement added. — Bernama