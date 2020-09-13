At PAS Muktamar, Hadi drives home point that Muhyiddin is Perikatan’s choice for PM, one-on-one fight with Pakatan at GE15

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang delivering the opening speech of the 66th PAS Annual Congress at the Kelantan Islamic Education Center in Pengkalan Chepa September 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The highly anticipated general election will see Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) only prime ministerial candidate as well as the loose political coalition engaging in a one-on-one fight with Pakatan Harapan (PH), said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Speaking during his winding-up speech at the PAS Muktamar (annual congress) today, Hadi stated that these were the two biggest issues that had been discussed, and subsequently, agreed on by PN and its allies.

He then stressed that the coalition had agreed to enter into a straight fight with PH as this was the best way to recapture Putrajaya.

“We have decided that we must get the people’s mandate through a democratic general election. Looking at our survey of all the parties and their leaders, we then agreed that Tan Sri Muhyiddin is to be the prime minister.

“We also want to ensure a two-cornered fight between PN and PH — no more three-cornered fights,” he said.

Hadi then stated that PAS had honoured this agreement by deciding not to contest the Sabah state election.

“You must understand that participating in government does not necessarily mean being an elected representative, standing in an election. In politics, there is a technocratic government, among others.

“What is important is that PAS is feared. It is a party that is respected, a party that is not a nuisance. This is important so please be patient,” he said.

In his speech, Hadi again reiterated the point that PAS has never incurred losses through any of its political cooperation throughout its history.