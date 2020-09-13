163 flood victims still housed at temporary relief centres in Perak

IPOH, Sept 13 — A total of 163 flood victims from 52 families in Perak are still housed at four Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) as of tonight.

A spokesman for the Perak Disaster Management Committee secretariat said that as of 8 pm, 88 victims from 18 families were still in the three evacuation centres in Kuala Kangsar district.

“19 victims from four families were housed at the Kampung Setor Community Hall, 40 victims from nine families at Risda Hostel and another 29 from five families were at the Kampung Talang Masjid Community Hall,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the weather in Kuala Kangsar had improved and flood water had receded in most areas while the flood victims had started cleaning their homes even though were told to remain staying in the relief centre.

The spokesman said another PPS in Kerian district housed 75 victims from 34 families at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Haji Aman.

He said the flood victims in the district involved the residents of Parit 3 Kampung Alor Setanggok, Kampung Tanjung Bugis Tebok Panchur, Kampung Parit 2 Padang Lalang, Kampung Parit Air Hitam 2 and Kampung Ban Pisang.

He said the flood water in the area around Kerian has yet to subside and the relevant agencies are still monitoring the situation. — Bernama