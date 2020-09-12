Battles royale in Sabah as EC confirms 447 candidates fighting for 73 seats

Warisan’s Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (second, right) faces a five-cornered fight in Senallang Septmber 12, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 12 — An average of over six contestants in each of Sabah’s 73 seats look set to divide support in the state election, after the Election Commission announced that hundreds of candidates have been formally accepted today.

EC Datuk chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said 447 candidates will take part in the two-week campaigning period that will feature 17 parties not including independents.

The election will feature a 11-cornered fight in Bengkoka, a 10-way contest in Inanam as well as three nine-man scrums.

There were also 26 seats with six contestants, 15 with five, and 13 featuring seven distinct candidates.

Local outfit Parti Cinta Sabah put up the most number of candidates, contesting every seat available. This was followed by Parti Warisan Sabah with 53 candidates.

