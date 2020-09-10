Warisan to compete in 54 Sabah seats; PKR gets just seven

Warisan campaign workers put up flags in Kimanis January 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Parti Warisan Sabah will compete in 54 out of the 73 seats in the upcoming state election, party president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal revealed today.

During a ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Centre this afternoon, Shafie announced the line-up of candidates, which included notable names such as former International Trade and Industry minister Datuk Darell Leiking (N26-Moyong), and former Tourism, Arts and Culture minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (N61-Segama).

As for DAP and Parti Amanah Negara, whose candidates will compete under the Warisan banner, they will field seven and one candidate respectively, while PKR is slated to also compete in seven seats but using its own party banner.

When asked if the seven seats allocated to PKR would cause tensions between the coalition, considering how the party showed intentions to compete in at least 14 state seats in an announcement yesterday, Shafie responded by saying he hoped it would not affect the cooperation between the two parties.

“I hope not, it's up to them to also determine, it's their party, but we have highlighted and informed them of the negotiation and discussed it with them,” he said during a press conference afterwards, referring to PKR.

Asked if PKR were agreeable to the number of seats allocated to them, Shafie said he believes so, based on members from the party present during negotiations and discussions.

“They were there during the discussions, I hope they agreed to it, and I hope they will be in line with what we have done.

“I hope they uphold the cooperation because [Warisan] followed our agreement and did not compete in many battles in Peninsular Malaysia, such as in Kedah, Perlis,” Shafie said.

Fellow Sabahan party United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), who will be fielding 12 candidates, have also chosen to compete under its own party flag.

The names of PKR candidates were not revealed during the ceremony today, with Shafie hoping for this to be finalised soon.

