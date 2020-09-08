Covid-19: Kedah Medical Centre close inpatient, outpatient services for three days

Dr Kamaruzzaman said as at 11.25am today, a total of 18 KMC staff and seven of their family members have been identified as Covid-19 positive and 619 employees have been screened. — Picture by Farhan Najib

ALOR SETAR, Sept 8 — Kedah Medical Centre (KMC) will close its inpatient and outpatient services for three days starting tomorrow for a full terminal and sanitisation process following the confirmation of Covid-19 cases at the hospital.

KMC’s medical director Datuk Dr Kamaruzzaman Ali said the decision was reached following a meeting with the state health authorities.

“The temporary closing of the hospital will allow us time to conduct a thorough cleaning of the hospital.

“Even though the hospital closes its services for the duration, KMC’s accident and emergency services will remain open to cater to casualty or emergency cases only,” he said in a statement today.

He added patients who require further treatment will be referred to KPJ Penang or KPJ Perlis Specialist Hospitals.

Dr Kamaruzzaman said as at 11.25am today, a total of 18 KMC staff and seven of their family members have been identified as Covid-19 positive and 619 employees have been screened.

“KMC has also undertaken contact tracing immediately and all staff that had been in contact have been identified, tested and placed under quarantine.

“In addition, KMC will be offering its 44 inpatients both the antigen test as well as the PCR test,” he added.

Dr Kamaruzzaman said the inpatients who have been reviewed by their respective medical consultants would be discharged accordingly.

He added KMC has put in place precautionary measures against Covid-19 and is working closely with public health officers and Ministry of Health to ensure all patients receive excellent care.

“KMC has always been taking the Covid-19 pandemic very seriously, and we have very stringent standard operating procedure (SOP).

“All operations will resume on 13 September and patients can continue with their existing care plans at the hospital,” he said. — Bernama