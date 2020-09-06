Cops nab 131 for breaking RMCO, two for self-quarantine violations

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — A total of 131 people were hauled up by the police for violating health regulations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

He added that a whopping 112 were served compounds while 17 others were remanded and two released on bail.

Two who broke the order to self-quarantine against the Covid-19 outbreak were also nabbed yesterday.

Among the top RMCO offences committed are:

Holding activities that make physical distancing difficult — 73

Failing to wear face masks — 31

Failing to prepare equipment/record for entry into establishments — 20

Operating premises beyond the permitted hours — four

Operating premises without a business licence — one

Ismail Sabri who is also defence minister said the authorities also nabbed 67 undocumented migrants and four skippers in a sting dubbed Ops Benteng to curb people smuggling, which is both a security and health risk.

He added that four vehicles and one boat was seized in one sting.

Ismail Sabri said 23,590 people returned to Malaysia between July 24 and September 5.

Of that number, 9,162 people underwent the mandatory 14-day quarantine in 68 hotels and four public training institutes as well as private learning institutions in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah and Labuan.

Another 66 have been sent to hospitals for treatment while 14,362 were allowed to return home after completing isolation.